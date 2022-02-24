My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Bounce into a colourful spring

DRESSING up is thankfully back en vogue with the elimination of Covid-19 restrictions and the key looks this spring season are packed with colour and femininity.

With lots of social events being marked into our diaries, it’s wonderful to be thinking about getting dressed up again. Fabulous fabrics and joyful colours reflect the current mood for dressing. Feminine silhouettes are at the heart of many of the ensembles in local stores this season and these occasional looks on our fashion page today will have you covered for every eventuality in terms of the weather over the coming months.

If you have an occasion coming up, sometimes it’s not easy to pull together the perfect look. It is an art form in itself and should not be underestimated. The first thing is to look at your body shape - 99% of the time tailoring works really well. The main thing to remember this season is that the colour palette for spring/summer is about mixing your colours together, like the oranges, the pinks and blues. All the looks on this page are from Isobel boutique in Adare. Chat next week.

-Celia xx