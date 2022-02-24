Search

24 Feb 2022

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Bounce into a colourful spring

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Bounce into a colourful spring

Pastels are still the go-to shades for spring and this blue ensemble is simply divine!

Reporter:

Celia Holman Lee

24 Feb 2022 2:00 PM

DRESSING up is thankfully back en vogue with the elimination of Covid-19 restrictions and the key looks this spring season are packed with colour and femininity.

With lots of social events being marked into our diaries, it’s wonderful to be thinking about getting dressed up again. Fabulous fabrics and joyful colours reflect the current mood for dressing. Feminine silhouettes are at the heart of many of the ensembles in local stores this season and these occasional looks on our fashion page today will have you covered for every eventuality in terms of the weather over the coming months.
If you have an occasion coming up, sometimes it’s not easy to pull together the perfect look. It is an art form in itself and should not be underestimated. The first thing is to look at your body shape - 99% of the time tailoring works really well. The main thing to remember this season is that the colour palette for spring/summer is about mixing your colours together, like the oranges, the pinks and blues. All the looks on this page are from Isobel boutique in Adare. Chat next week.
-Celia xx

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media