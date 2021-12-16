Search

16 Dec 2021

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: The most wonderful time of the year!

County boutiques also feature in the video including Bella Sola of Newcastle West with these gorgeous ensembles!

Reporter:

Celia Holman Lee

WITH just over a week to go to the big day, there is, thankfully, a great buzz in the city as people dash around the shops doing their Christmas shopping.
Everyone seems to be either looking for presents or outfits to wear! To coincide with the festive season, the Holman Lee Agency were thrilled to join forces with the Arts Office and Limerick.ie to showcase local shops in a unique way.
We created a video which runs to just over three minutes which features 22 stores and boutiques across the city and county. We had great fun shooting the video at the Savoy hotel which features our models playing mannequins in shop windows who then come to life at the end for a festival fashion show.
We were thrilled with the end product - the video was directed by Asta Lee, and shot and edited by Jordan Cronin, with lighting by David Ryan. Check out the video on the “Christmas in Limerick" Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages for a taste of what is around our city and county in terms of fashion and accessories.
After a tough year for many shops across the city and county, it is more important than ever to get behind our local businesses.
Happy shopping!

