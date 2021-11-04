My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Limerick lady launches luxurious shape-wear line

IT’S ALWAYS wonderful to see a vibrant young Limerick woman embarking on a new venture and that is the case with the fantastic Sinead O’ Brien who has just launched her new Vacious luxurious shape-wear line for women.

It was a who’s who of the fashion and social media world at House Limerick last Friday night week when the launch took place.

I have known Sinead for a long time and she has so many strings to her bow. She undoubtedly has one of Limerick’s best singing voices - I have always enjoyed her Christmas concerts with Derek Moloney at St Mary's Cathedral. I really hope that it will be back this Christmas! If that wasn't enough she is one of the country’s top media influencers and fashionistas.

With all of her past achievements it was great to celebrate her new fashion venture with her friends and colleagues.

After the 19 or so months we have all had it was so lovely to see everyone in such good spirits and I really enjoyed touching base with some of the Holman Lee models. I had a great chat with Louise Cooney who of course is one of Ireland's top top influencers. Louise is also embarking on a new venture that we will be hearing all about in the next few weeks. Also looking stunning was Alice Carroll who has been travelling the world over the last few years and is back in Limerick having co-founded the new Foxes Bow Whiskey - a whiskey with a bold character as a nod to our great city of Limerick. Another lady I had a lovely chat with was the beautiful Laura O’ Shea who was making sure that we were all being well looked after as she is part of the House Group.

A great evening was had by all, and here’s to Sinead and all the budding and accomplished female entrepreneurs of Limerick putting their best foot forward!

Xx Celia