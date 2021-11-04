Search

04/11/2021

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Limerick lady launches luxurious shape-wear line

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Limerick lady launches luxurious shape-wear line

Vascious, the new shapewear range by Sinead O'Brien comes in a variety of styles for all shapes and sizes

Reporter:

Celia Holman Lee

IT’S ALWAYS wonderful to see a vibrant young Limerick woman embarking on a new venture and that is the case with the fantastic Sinead O’ Brien who has just launched her new Vacious luxurious shape-wear line for women.

It was a who’s who of the fashion and social media world at House Limerick last Friday night week when the launch took place.
I have known Sinead for a long time and she has so many strings to her bow. She undoubtedly has one of Limerick’s best singing voices - I have always enjoyed her Christmas concerts with Derek Moloney at St Mary's Cathedral. I really hope that it will be back this Christmas! If that wasn't enough she is one of the country’s top media influencers and fashionistas.
With all of her past achievements it was great to celebrate her new fashion venture with her friends and colleagues.
After the 19 or so months we have all had it was so lovely to see everyone in such good spirits and I really enjoyed touching base with some of the Holman Lee models. I had a great chat with Louise Cooney who of course is one of Ireland's top top influencers. Louise is also embarking on a new venture that we will be hearing all about in the next few weeks. Also looking stunning was Alice Carroll who has been travelling the world over the last few years and is back in Limerick having co-founded the new Foxes Bow Whiskey - a whiskey with a bold character as a nod to our great city of Limerick. Another lady I had a lovely chat with was the beautiful Laura O’ Shea who was making sure that we were all being well looked after as she is part of the House Group.
A great evening was had by all, and here’s to Sinead and all the budding and accomplished female entrepreneurs of Limerick putting their best foot forward!
Xx Celia

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media