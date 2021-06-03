My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Light at the end of the tunnel

THE lockdown has thrown up some good opportunities for the agency and one of them was being able to work with national media outlets on various fashion items.

The RTE Today Show’s fashion slot allowed us to showcase some fabulous fashion from top ladies boutiques and menswear stories in Newcastle West, Bunratty, Adare and Limerick city as well as Clare and Kerry.

It was great to film the RTE fashion slot from Newcastle West. It was a beautiful day, the sun shone and we were able to film outside in the beautiful garden of the Longcourt House Hotel. We also got a chance to film around the meandering Arra River and also against the beautiful backdrop of Desmond Castle.

I also enjoyed my recent chat with Muireann and Martin on the Six O’ Clock on Virgin Media One. We chatted about life during lockdown and how difficult it has been for the fashion industry and the modelling side of the industry which is still experiencing extremely difficult times. I believe that there is a light at the end of the tunnel and we can’t wait to get back to doing fashion shows and events.