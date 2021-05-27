My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Ready for some fun in the sun

IT’S going to be a summer spent outside! Whether it’s meeting friends in the garden for a barbecue or a summer celebration, Oxendales.ie has you covered as they proved on a slot on RTE Today.

Here’s some of the fashionable trends which were featured. Stay cool in the warm months ahead with this blue striped linen shirt with its oversized style. We paired this with soft linen mix trousers with front slant pockets and we added a modern touch with these fabulous sandals.

Lorraine wears an oversized cardigan which features wide sleeves and we paired it with a slouchy V-neck T-shirt which is the ultimate casual wardrobe look. Wide leg crop trousers are the perfect addition to your new season wardrobe and add your summer sandal to finish the look.

Asta wears this wide brim sun hat featuring this classic blue and yellow ribbon. It’s perfect to protect you from the heat. One of my favourites is this versatile spring/summer cardigan which will take you from day to night. We have added a mix of linen shorts that will keep you on trend and themed them with true Californian-style flip flops that will keep your feet looking cooler than cool.

Asta wears a chic button through dress which is a perfect summer sample that can be easily styled with sandals or sneakers. All these looks are from Oxendales.ie

Enjoy ladies!