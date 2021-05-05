Celia Holman Lee: Getting back into the swing of things in Limerick

THE Limerick Person of the Year 2020 awards ceremony was certainly very different to other years due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

This year’s gala awards ceremony, which took place virtually, was a huge success and I was delighted to be a panelist on the night with Mick Dolan and David Conway. Twelve outstanding candidates were in the running for the prestigious honour. The proceedings opened with an address from An Taoiseach Micheál Martin; and Munster, Ireland and Lions rugby star, CJ Stander, was honoured with the title of Honorary Limerickman on the night.

The virtual event was hosted by broadcaster Lorcan Murray who did a fantastic job. The Person of the Year accolade was awarded to Dr Catherine Motherway. It was a hugely popular choice and so well deserved. A huge congratulations to the team who pulled all of this together - The Limerick Leader, Southern, the Clayton Hotel, and IMS.

Fashion slots

WE’RE coming close to the end of the filming season of the RTE Today fashion slots because they go off air at the end of May for the summer break.

It was great that the crew travelled to Limerick, Ennis, Bunratty, Adare, Killarney and Newcastle West to film some of the top fashion houses in the Mid West in recent months and it was great for the Holman Lee Agency to be part of all of this.

Guna Campaign

ON another note, I was thrilled to be part of the Gorgeous Guna Campaign for Cancer Care West which was organised by my good friend Noel Cunningham in Donegal. What a wonderful innovation for a great cause!

Chat next week, Celia