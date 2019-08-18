My Week: Hats off! High style at horse show

IT was such a thrill to head off to the capital on Thursday to the Dublin Horse Show at The Royal Dublin Society.

From there we crossed the road to the five star InterContinental Dublin for the third annual Continentally Classic Best Dressed Lady and most Stylish Gent competition. It was of course Ladies Day at the Dublin Horse Show, and as a result the fashion was out of this world!

Fashion guru Bairbre Power joined Nicky Logue, general manager at InterContinental Dublin to judge on the evening, looking for a Continentally Classic look with lots of originality and individuality with a twist.

We all enjoyed a few glasses of Perrier-Jouet champagne while jazz saxophonist Serge Stavila entertained us with his jazzy numbers.

Galway designer Laura Jayne Halton was crowned Best Dressed Lady in her own designed dress and her stunning headpiece was designed by Shimmer Millinery. She won a seven-night Princess Mediterranean cruise, and two nights at the InterContinental Dublin.

The best dressed man, and he certainly was, was fashion stylist Lawson Mpame wearing an eye catching yellow linen Louis Copeland suit.

He bagged himself a stay in the Glenlo Abbey and Perrier Jouet Champagne.

It was truly a wonderful evening.