My Week: Congratulations Leanne and David

IT WAS undoubtedly one of the best weddings that Ger and I have had the pleasure of attending. The beautiful Leanne Moore and the dashing David Behan tied the knot in one of the most fabulous locations in the hills of Marbella overlooking the ocean. Over 150 people travelled from around the country to be with them on their big day and my husband and I so enjoyed the company of all the Limerick people in attendance.

Leanne looked beyond magnificent in her beautiful wedding dress which she purchased from The Attic bridal store in Limerick and I can tell you Dave the groom didn’t look too bad either! Very dapper in fact! The actual setting, as I said earlier, was breathtaking! Along with the food, wine, champagne and company it was truly an unforgettable wedding! All our love from everyone at the Holman Lee Agency to Leanne and David.

Tellie farewell

ON another note, albeit a little bit sadder, my great colleague and friend Mark Cagney is departing Ireland Am after 20 years. He will be sadly missed by everyone including myself. When I won the first VIP Style Award over 18 years ago I was asked to appear on Ireland Am and Mark interviewed me.

I was a bag of nerves but he was so kind and that interview led to a phone call the following day from the producer of the station which then kick-started my career on TV and I’m now with the station 18 years! So it just won’t be the same arriving in every Monday morning and not seeing his friendly face. I feel so privileged to have worked with Mark and I wish him every success and luck in the future!