My Week: With a little help from my friends... and family

WHAT a great event we enjoyed with Oxendales.ie when they hosted their summer fashion, home and living showcase in the Iveagh suite in the Iveagh Garden Hotel in Dublin.

It was a super event for the Holman Lee Agency who produced the fashion show. The whole family were involved, with Cecile producing the show from backstage and Asta leading the models from the Holman Lee agency and Assets model agency, Dublin.

Yours truly hosted and compered the show. It has been a pleasure to work with this great company as their brand ambassador for the past 10 years.

The show featured the hottest summer fashion for men and women alongside collections from their home and living ranges.

The event was wall to wall with bloggers, influencers, stylists and TV personalities. As the guests arrived they were treated to an array of sumptuous canapés and prosecco and the fabulous Xpose presenter Nadine Reid was filming and interviewing all the celebs.

I am so looking forward to watching it all over again!