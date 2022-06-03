Shannon Airport prepares for busy bank holiday weekend as latest summer service takes off

SHANNON Airport has announced it expects more than 35,000 passengers to pass through its doors over the bank holiday weekend - representing an 87% return on passenger numbers over the same period in 2019.

The bank holiday passenger traffic comes as the airport sees its 26 summer services in full swing, including the latest destinations to Marseille, Malta, and Barcelona-Girona.

On Saturday, the airport’s seasonal service to Corfu returns, with flights to the popular Greek island running twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays until September 27 with Ryanair.

Commenting ahead of the weekend, Niall Maloney, Shannon Airport's Operations and Commercial Director said. “We are looking forward to welcoming passengers through Shannon Airport this bank holiday weekend, as well as greeting our inbound tourists who are landing directly into the West of Ireland. There is a great holiday buzz, and that appetite to take a well-deserved break following the impact of the pandemic over the last two years, is evident."

Mr Maloney added that the recent investment in a state-of-the-art screening system means passengers no longer need to remove laptops and liquids from their cabin bags.

"This along with our US preclearance facility, our sensory room, and the short walk from our car parks to the terminal, provides an easy-as-possible journey for our passengers, through the airport," he stated.

Intending passengers are being advised to arrive at Shannon Airport 90 minutes before their flight and two and-a-half hours before transatlantic flights.