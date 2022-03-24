Search

24 Mar 2022

Shannon Group chair resigns from role

Shannon Group chair resigns from role

Pádraig Ó Céidigh speaking in a conference at the Strand Hotel last year / Picture: Arthur Ellis

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

24 Mar 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

SHANNON Group has confirmed to the Limerick Leader that it has been informed by Pádraig Ó Céidigh of his decision to resign as chair of the board of Shannon Group.

Mr Ó Céidigh assumed the role of chair on his appointment by the Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan on September 28, 2021.

BREAKING: New chairman of Shannon group revealed

Commenting on the announcement, Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group said: "I would like to thank Pádraig for his contribution to the Group as we continue to rebuild our business in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. I would like to wish him well in his future endeavours."

Mr Ó Céidigh, aged 65, is a former Independent politician and businessman who served as a senator from 2016 to 2020. The Galway man is the former owner of Irish airline Aer Arann Islands. 

It’s understood that in Mr Ó Céidigh’s resignation letter to Minister Ryan, he cited other work commitments as the main reason for his resignation.

His goals were to restore air traffic and passenger numbers at Shannon Airport to what they were before Covid decimated the industry.

In the clip below, Deputy Michael McNamara asked Mr Ó Céidigh about his plans for the future development of Shannon Airport.

The questions included 'fifth freedom flights', the Aer Lingus Heathrow slots, the use of antigen testing and his part-time position. 

Thoughts will now turn to finding a new chair of Shannon Group. Prior to Mr O'Ceidigh, Rose Hynes held the position.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media