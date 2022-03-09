Search

09 Mar 2022

Job losses expected as manufacturing plant in Limerick town is put up for sale

Fears grow for Limerick jobs as factory is placed 'under review'

The Rettig factory in Newcastle West is up for sale

Reporter:

Norma Prendiville

09 Mar 2022 2:30 PM

Email:

normap@limerickleader.ie

THE  Myson in Newcastle West which manufactures radiator valves and control equipment, has been put up for sale.  

And the plant is expected to cease production in June  with the loss of over 50  jobs. 

The move comes following a review announced by the factory’s parent company, Purmo Group, last July when it was accepted the factory would close in June 2022.

Fears grow for Limerick jobs as factory is placed 'under review'

Negotiations between the SIPTU trade union and the company took place and an agreement on redundancy terms was reached which was accepted by staff. 

The 58,000 square foot premises, on a six-acre site, is being brought to the market  through local auctioneer Pat O’Donovan and Sons who are seeking expressions of interest. 

The premises were rebuilt following a fire in 2006, and according to Patrick O’Donovan Jnr, is a very modern building, with approximately 45,000 square feet dedicated to production and warehousing and some 13,000 square feet in offices.

The contents are to be sold separately. 

Rettig Ireland, which trades as Myson Heating Controls has operated in the county town since 1970.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media