Limerick Chamber business awards return

Pictured at the launcDee Ryan, Limerick Chamber chief executive, TUS president, Prof Vincent Cunnane, and Lorna Conn, head judge and deputy chief executive of CPL recruitment | PICTURE: Don Moloney
ONE of the biggest events in Limerick’s business calendar is set to take place this Friday afternoon.
For the first time in two years, the Limerick Chamber Regional Business Awards will be held, at the Strand Hotel.
Normally a black tie evening ceremony drawing more than 400 business leaders from across the Mid-West, it will be a more low-key affair this time round.
As a precaution due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it will take place before less than 100 people in the mid-afternoon.
Last week, the shortlist was announced, with a huge number of local firms included.
Company managers will find out how they got on this Friday.
⏳just 2 hours to the start of #LimerickBusinessAwards sponsored by @TUS_Midwest Excitement building as we get ready reaveal the 2022 winners - best of luck to our deserving finalists pic.twitter.com/L8SinAXLly— Limerick Chamber (@LimerickChamber) November 19, 2021
A new category this year is the best business pandemic pivot award, aimed at honouring a company which has changed approach successfully across the last two years.
In the running for this prize are Ingenium Consulting, Fitzgerald's Woodlands House Hotel and Spa, and the Cantec group.
Seven other category prizes will be given out, with one company in the winners’ enclosure then named business of the year.
The Limerick Leader is media partner to the awards, while the newly established third-level college, the Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest (TUS) is the title sponsor. Its president, Prof Vincent Cunnane said: “The Limerick Chamber regional awards acknowledge businesses that have not just survived but have adapted and thrived during the challenging times of the last two years. We have seen inspirational levels of resilience and ingenuity from organisations across the region.”
Follow the Limerick Leader online this Friday afternoon for updates from the ceremony.
Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Danie Butler, at the flag-raising ceremony in Lough Gur
Senan West, far right, pictured with his parents Catherine FitzGerald and Dominic West and his siblings Christabel, Dora and Francis at Glin Castle Picture: Michael Cowhey
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.