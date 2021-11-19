Limerick Chamber business awards return

ONE of the biggest events in Limerick’s business calendar is set to take place this Friday afternoon.

For the first time in two years, the Limerick Chamber Regional Business Awards will be held, at the Strand Hotel.

Normally a black tie evening ceremony drawing more than 400 business leaders from across the Mid-West, it will be a more low-key affair this time round.

As a precaution due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it will take place before less than 100 people in the mid-afternoon.

Last week, the shortlist was announced, with a huge number of local firms included.

Company managers will find out how they got on this Friday.

⏳just 2 hours to the start of #LimerickBusinessAwards sponsored by ⁦@TUS_Midwest⁩ Excitement building as we get ready reaveal the 2022 winners - best of luck to our deserving finalists pic.twitter.com/L8SinAXLly November 19, 2021

A new category this year is the best business pandemic pivot award, aimed at honouring a company which has changed approach successfully across the last two years.

In the running for this prize are Ingenium Consulting, Fitzgerald's Woodlands House Hotel and Spa, and the Cantec group.

Seven other category prizes will be given out, with one company in the winners’ enclosure then named business of the year.

The Limerick Leader is media partner to the awards, while the newly established third-level college, the Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest (TUS) is the title sponsor.​ Its president, Prof Vincent Cunnane said: “The Limerick Chamber regional awards acknowledge businesses that have not just survived but have adapted and thrived during the challenging times of the last two years. We have seen inspirational levels of resilience and ingenuity from organisations across the region.”

Follow the Limerick Leader online this Friday afternoon for updates from the ceremony.