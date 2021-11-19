Search

19/11/2021

Limerick Chamber business awards return

Limerick Chamber business awards return

Pictured at the launcDee Ryan, Limerick Chamber chief executive, TUS president, Prof Vincent Cunnane, and Lorna Conn, head judge and deputy chief executive of CPL recruitment | PICTURE: Don Moloney

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

ONE of the biggest events in Limerick’s business calendar is set to take place this Friday afternoon.

For the first time in two years, the Limerick Chamber Regional Business Awards will be held, at the Strand Hotel.

Normally a black tie evening ceremony drawing more than 400 business leaders from across the Mid-West, it will be a more low-key affair this time round.

As a precaution due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it will take place before less than 100 people in the mid-afternoon.

Last week, the shortlist was announced, with a huge number of local firms included.

Company managers will find out how they got on this Friday.

A new category this year is the best business pandemic pivot award, aimed at honouring a company which has changed approach successfully across the last two years.

In the running for this prize are Ingenium Consulting, Fitzgerald's Woodlands House Hotel and Spa, and the Cantec group.

Seven other category prizes will be given out, with one company in the winners’ enclosure then named business of the year.

The Limerick Leader is media partner to the awards, while the newly established third-level college, the Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest (TUS) is the title sponsor.​ Its president, Prof Vincent Cunnane said: “The Limerick Chamber regional awards acknowledge businesses that have not just survived but have adapted and thrived during the challenging times of the last two years. We have seen inspirational levels of resilience and ingenuity from organisations across the region.”

Follow the Limerick Leader online this Friday afternoon for updates from the ceremony.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media