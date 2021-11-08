Search

Limerick food stall ordered to close following HSE inspection

A FOOD stall operating in Limerick city centre was ordered to close last month, it has been revealed.

According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland, a closure order was served on the operator of Damas Food Stall on October 9, last. The order remains in place.

The stall was operating at the corner of Robert Street and Cornmarket Row and the closure order was served under Regulation 30 of the European Union (Official Controls in relation to Food Legislation) Regulations 2020.

A report, published this Monday, show states the closure order was imposed after an HSE inspector visited the stall.

Concerns outlined in the report include a "failure to keep the food premises clean" and the absence of hand washing facilities or hot water.

The report also states there was an "Inadequate separation of raw and cooked foods" and "inadequate temperature control measures for raw foods/meat at 14.5c" on the day of the inspection.

Three other food premises across the country were also ordered to close last month while one improvement order was served on a premises in Navan, County Meath.

Commenting on the issuing of the five orders, Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive of FSAI, said: “All food businesses have a legal obligation to ensure that they adhere to a high standard of food safety and hygiene at all times. It is also essential that food businesses have a strong food safety and hygiene culture in their business, which can be achieved through ongoing training of all members of their team and a strong commitment to food safety from the management team."

Dr Byrne added: "Consumers have a right to safe food and food businesses have a legal requirement to ensure that the food they are processing, serving or selling is safe to eat."

