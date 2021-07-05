Cutting-edge medical devices firm commissions artwork from Limerick-based artist for new facility

EDWARDS Lifesciences has announced it has commissioned a sculpture by local artist, JJ Hegarty, which will be displayed in its new technology plant at Castletroy.

The US-headquarted company, will shortly open a new plant in the National Technology Park with the intention of creating up to 600 jobs in the coming years. At the new plant, employees will be responsible for the manufacture of breakthrough innovative heart valve therapies and life-saving medical technologies.

JJ Hegarty's artwork will be installed on the grounds of the plant and will be officially revealed later this year.

The commission of the sculpture illustrates Edwards’ continued commitment to and investment in the region. The call for local artists was issued in collaboration with the Limerick School of Art and Design and the final artwork was then selected by employees and staff of Edwards Lifesciences in Ireland and will be positioned in the building so it can be seen and accessed by all employees.

The commissioned artist, JJ Hegarty, was previously a technician at LSAD and is now a tutor in Limerick Prison working with the Limerick Education and Training Board.

His submission was inspired by Edwards’ heart valve therapies as well as the company’s local story and ethos. It is in line with his portfolio of previous work, such as the ‘Tree of Life’ fountain he had designed for Limerick Prison in 2018.

“I am thrilled to be chosen as the commissioning artist for such an important work. Edward Lifesciences has truly committed themselves to the region of Limerick and it is an incredible feeling to be part of their local story," said JJ.

Nathan Tenzer, PLant General Manager at Edwards Lifesciences in Ireland commented: “We are very proud to be a part of the local community here in Limerick and we are delighted to be partnering with JJ Hegarty, an incredibly talented local artist. His work and vision reflect our dedication and commitment to the advancement of medical technologies. We hope this piece of art will not only reflect the work we do but also be a centrepiece for our staff and employees in Castletroy.”

Edwards Lifesciences established operations in Ireland in 2018 in the Shannon Free Zone and recently recruited its 200th employee there.