Cutting-edge firm with major Limerick plans hailed as ‘Great Place to Work’

A FIRM which provides innovations for structural heart disease has received a top certification.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, which currently employs 165 people in Shannon, and will ramp up to 600 staff when it opens its permanent facility in the National Technology Park, has received the Great Place to Work certification.

Opening in 2018, the staff at the company are responsible for the manufacture of breakthrough innovative heart valve therapies and life-saving medical technologies.

“All our employees work with passion to save and improve patients’ quality of life around the world. By offering our employees a beautiful and modern workspace, along with meaningful work, we enable them to embrace and foster our culture of putting patients first. Caring about our employees’ health, wellbeing and satisfaction has always been a priority and enables us to work together in partnership to properly fulfil our mission,” says Nathan Tenzer, Edwards’ general manager for its manufacturing facility in Ireland.

The Great Place to Work certification is based on the scores obtained from a survey conducted among employees to measure their trust in management, and their feelings about their jobs and their colleagues.

According to the survey, 84% of the employees feel proud of what they do and consider their job meaningful.

Additionally, 93% feel good about the ways they contribute to the community.

“This certification is a recognition of employees’ trust and commitment to our patients-first culture. We are proud and grateful for the hard work that they do every day. As we grow our local workforce in the coming months, we will increase our efforts to ensure all employees continue to be fulfilled in their work,” says Muriel Kelly, Edwards’ director of human resources for Ireland.