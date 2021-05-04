Limerick-based auctioneering firm confirms new appointments

LIMERICK-based auctioneers O’Connor Murphy have announced four new appointments following its recent commercial property partnership with QRE Real Estate Advisers.

Méabh Tobin and Hazel Noone have joined the company's marketing department while Riona Coleman will be based in the company’s Cork office in residential sales. The fourth new appointee - David Clancy - has joined as commercial director of QRE South West.

The partnership between QRE Real Estate Advisers and the Commercial Division of O’Connor Murphy provides clients with a wide range of professional property services in Limerick, Cork and Galway.

“QRE have had a huge impact on the commercial real estate landscape over the past five years, while we have a record of innovation in the country’s secondary cities amassed over the past 30 years,” said Director Michael O’Connor.

“I am delighted to welcome our four new members of staff who are joining at an exciting time for the company and the commercial property sector," he added.

QRE are recognised experts in the Irish office and investment markets and have built an impressive client base including numerous leading institutions, corporations, developers and private investors.

The company specialises in the sale of assets in the €1 million-€20 million bracket and has become highly regarded in this sector of the market over the last 5 years with both private and corporate clients.

O’Connor Murphy will continue to operate for all residential services together with its national auction platform youbid.ie.