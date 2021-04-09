New mixed animal veterinary clinic and dog grooming service opens in Limerick town

HOSPITAL Veterinary Centre recently opened a newly renovated clinic on Main Street in the town of Hospital.

Here they care both livestock and companion animals. They offer a 24 hour, round the clock emergency service in a modern well-equipped clinic.

They have a highly experienced team and pride themselves in offering a local service.

This family-owned practice has opened beside the water fountain in Hospital town in January. Its owners John and Emma have worked in veterinary for many years and are delighted to bring their enthusiasm and passion for the care of animals to Hospital.

Although not originally from the area, they have lived in Hospital for some time and have settled in well to the area.

Emma originates from County Tyrone and has worked for many years in a mixed practice near Omagh, which also is a small animal referral centre.

Emma recently started her own small flock of sheep and she brings her passion for nursing dogs to the venture and also offers a dog grooming service to the local area.

John comes from North Cork, growing up on sheep/dairy and beef farm. He has worked in the locality for many years.

He has a big interest in large animal surgery and fertility work, and recently completed an extra Certificate in Dairy Herd Health. He also enjoys small animal surgery and caring for dogs and cats in the locality.

With this clinic’s small team, it gives clients a real chance to build personal relationships with the staff.

Whatever your animal, large or small, you can be sure that they will be in the best of care at Hospital Veterinary Centre.

They can be contacted on (061) 584 934 or via Facebook.