Discount retailer Dealz has opened another new store in Limerick

The new 6,200 square foot Dealz store at the Crescent Shopping Centre opened its doors on Tuesday, December 1, at 9am, complimenting the two existing Dealz outlets already in Limerick.

Previously occupied by Mothercare, the new store features a wide range of local brands at amazing value, including Tayto, Lions Tea, Batchelors, Chef Koda, McDonalds and much more.

For fashionistas, Dealz is also bringing its exclusive clothing line, Pep and Co which includes kidswear and clothes for mum and dad as well as their brand new home range.

The new Dealz store in Dooradoyle is the latest opening in Ireland, and is being seen as a huge vote of confidence in the area.

It's part of the business's commitment to bring its value offer to more customers.

Led by store manager Richard Murphy, the 50-strong team have worked hard to get the new store in the shopping centre up and running.

Prior to its opening, Dealz managing director Barry Williams said: "Dealz is going through the biggest transformation in our history and as part of that we’ve got ambitious plans to open new stores across the country where we can be a vital part of the retail community. We’ve broadened our ranges in household products and we’ve introduced Pep and Co clothing and homeware which means our customers can buy more of what they need under one roof.”

Dealz has also announced new stores at Belgard in Dublin and Athenry in Galway.

Olivia McLoughlin, the country operations manager for Dealz Ireland added: “We are delighted to have opened the new store in the lead up to Christmas as we continue to expand our Irish portfolio, further committing to the Irish economy. We’re a community retailer and at a time when more people are shopping local, we’re proud of the amazing value we bring on the essentials and more they need. We look forward to welcoming customers to our new stores in the weeks and months ahead.

The new Dealz store at the Crescent Shopping Centre will be open every day of the week from Monday to Sunday. It joins outlets in William Street and Henry Street.

