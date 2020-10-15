A fifth of Limerick businesses have not sought funding under Covid support scheme

Limerick businesses affected by Covid-19 and which have not applied for support being encouraged to do so.

According to Limerick City and County Council, around 80 per cent of businesses in Limerick which are eligible for the Business Grant Plus scheme have applied for funding to date.

The local authority has received 4,211 applications with a value of €19.5 million. A total of 3,856 applications have been processed with €17.8 million having been paid to businesses in Limerick.

However, that still leaves around 20 per cent of eligible businesses who have yet to apply for the scheme which has a closes on October 31.

The Business Restart Grant Plus scheme amounts to direct grant aid of between of €4,000 to €25,000, based on the commercial rates bill from 2019. It is open to businesses that have a turnover of less than €100,000 per employee up to a maximum of €25million.

The scheme, administered by Limerick City and County Council, is designed to help businesses with the costs associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.

"If a business has already been paid a grant under the initial Restart Grant Scheme, they do not need to complete a new application for the Restart Plus. The Council will contact them to confirm if they wish to opt-in to the Restart Grant Plus scheme," said a spokesperson for the local authority.

A further 30% top up is available for businesses affected by the introduction of Level 3 restrictions earlier this month.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Michael Collins said: “As a small business owner I understand the worry and confusion brought about by Covid-19. Some futures are uncertain and it is difficult to live with the ‘not knowing’. “The Business Restart Grant Plus will, in some way, help allay some of the costs associated and incurred when re-opening or keeping a business operational as well as re-connecting with employees and customers.”

Sean Coughlan, Deputy Chief Executive and Head of Finance with the council added: “Business Restart Grant Plus is one of a suite of measures being offered by Limerick City and County Council and Local Enterprise Office Limerick. I would encourage all businesses eligible to apply.”

For more information on the Restart Grant Plus click here.