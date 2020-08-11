Jobs boost for Limerick as Bath Fitter Inc establishes European Development Centre

LIMERICK has a received a jobs boost following the announcement that Bath Fitter, North America’s leading bathroom refurbishment company, is to establish its European Business Development Centre in the city.

Forty two jobs are to be created at the East Link Business Park by the company which was founded in Montreal, Canada in 1984.

The new facility will be Bath Fitter’s first to be located outside of North America.

Commenting on the announcment, Glenn Cotton, President and CEO of Bath Fitter said: “Picking the right location as a base of operations is essential to the success of our expansion into Europe, the UK and beyond. Limerick felt like the right fit for so many reasons, from the talented local workforce to the well-developed international communication links that support this growing city. There’s a good reason that nine of the top 10 US tech companies have operations in Ireland.”

The company has already started hiring and will be looking to fill additional positions over the coming months, in areas such as installation, sales and marketing, as the centre focuses on winning and serving new clients in Europe.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar has welcomed the investment: “The decision by Bath Fitter Inc to choose Limerick for its first facility outside of North America, resulting in the creation of 42 new jobs, is a testament to the skills, talent and people of the Midwest. Through the July Stimulus and the work of IDA Ireland, we will continue to secure investment for every part of Ireland. I wish Bath Fitter all the best establishing here.”

Mary Buckley, Executive Director of IDA Ireland, which is supporting Bath Fitter added. “This decision by Bath Fitter Inc to establish its European Business Development Centre in Limerick demonstrates the confidence the company has in Ireland and the Midwest region. The region’s proximity to Shannon Airport and Limerick Port also played an important part in Limerick being Bath Fitter’s preferred location. Today’s announcement is in line with IDA Ireland’s commitment to continue to win investments and jobs in regional locations.”

Since Bath Fitter’s European sales office was opened in Limerick earlier this summer, the team has hit the ground running. “Our first installer was hired almost immediately, followed soon after by the first commercial order. It’s been a great start and a real team effort. We’re excited to bring Bath Fitter’s innovative and cost-effective renovation solutions to Europe. The ability to transform a bathroom in a single day gives Bath Fitter advantages over existing technologies and provides our clients with a professional and hassle-free renovation option with many years of service,” said Michael Prendergast, Vice President of European Sales.

The Bath Fitter team in Limerick recently welcomed a visit from Fianna Fail TD Willie O’Dea who said: “I wish to thank Bath Fitter Inc who has established its European Business Development Centre here in Limerick City. The team already has received a wonderful welcome from both the local residents of Limerick and the vibrant business community here, and we look forward to continuing to support them.”

For more Limerick news click here