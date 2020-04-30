Grant Thornton's new aim is to help businesses to weather the storm and grow

Tell us a bit about Grant Thornton, and the company's Limerick office.

We are 1,450 people in seven offices across Ireland, of which there are close to 100 of us in Limerick. Based in Henry Street, our Limerick office has four partners leading teams in tax, audit and corporate finance, each of which have a variety of sub-specialisms within them.

What does your role entail?

In addition to working closely with our clients to ensure they optimise their tax position and manage their tax risk in an appropriate and sustainable way, I also focus a lot on challenging both myself and the team on whether there are innovative and creative ways we can serve clients and deliver above expectations.

Where were you born and raised?

I’m originally from Caherdavin, but have been living in Killaloe for the last 15 years.

What is your educational background?

I took the route of direct entry into accountancy after completing my Leaving Certificate. When I did join one of the large accountancy practices locally, I completed the Accounting Technicians Ireland exams. Following this, I completed my primary professional qualification with the Irish Tax Institute and then an MBA in University College Dublin’s Smurfit graduate business school, with one or two other tax and management certificates and diplomas along the way!

How did you get to where you are today?

I started my career with BDO and subsequently worked with PwC in Dublin before briefly moving to PwC in Limerick. Following this, I worked with Deloitte prior to joining Grant Thornton.

Why did you decide to join Grant Thornton?

Initially, I felt the strength of the Grant Thornton brand offered massive potential for growth. I was also struck throughout the discussions on whether I wanted to join by the entrepreneurial culture and dynamic thinking of the other partners which matched well with my own personality and thinking.

What are your goals for the next 12 months?

My goals are slightly different now then they were on day one which was to achieve significant growth for my team both personally and professionally, as well as play a material part in clients achieving growth. Whilst this still applies, the focus is different for now to help clients in every way possible to weather the Covid-19 storm and then get back to helping them grow again.

Who do you admire in business?

I most admire those leaders who create a culture where there is an opportunity for individuals within their teams to go as far as their abilities enable them. Any role where you can continuously learn, be challenged daily and make great friends is one to be valued hugely. A former boss of mine in PwC Dublin to whom I’ll be eternally grateful, Joe Tynan, created this and it played a massive part in my development.

In business and life, are you guided by any particular motto?

Yes, the motto I try to get my kids to buy into is the same as the one in business: how you do anything, is how you do everything.

Away from work, what are your pastimes and hobbies?

When injuries let me, I’ll get to the gym four times a week and will also try and get in a hike or two on Moylussa in Killaloe. Apart from that, it broadly revolves around my kids. I train their under-12 and under-10 rugby teams in Ballina-Killaloe RFC and there’ll always also be other matches or training to attend in soccer, hurling, athletics.