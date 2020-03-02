Limerick on the Up: Let your staff be inspired at work in Thomond Park

Ever wonder what it would be like to work in the iconic Thomond Park Stadium? Now you can!

Book your meetings and office spaces with us. From offsite meetings to long-and short-term rentals, these exclusive spaces can fit in the area of 15-20 people or delegates.

Each room offers natural daylight, stunning views and a private area onto the stadium adding to the overall inspiring atmosphere.

Make your meeting into something valuable and memorable

Conferencing and events

Six state-of-the-art event suites and 15 corporate boxes can be adapted and tailored to suit any type of corporate event.

Our suites offer stunning views, award winning catering and the uniqueness of having your event in the iconic Thomond Park Stadium.

For more information contact events@thomondpark.ie