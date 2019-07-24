BREAKING: Marks & Spencer to announce Limerick store

A MAJOR statement regarding Marks & Spencer setting up in Limerick is expected to be announced in the coming days.

"Negotiations have been going on for months and heads of agreement have been agreed, but it will be some time before the major shopping chain actually sets up in Limerick," an industry source confirmed to the Limerick Leader this Thursday evening.

It is understood that planning will be submitted in the Arthur's Quay area for a "new build" in compliance with the Limerick 2030 master plan.