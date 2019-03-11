Limerick entrepreneur has dreams of another top year in business and hurling!

Will Buckley aims to produce corporate and tailored films through his own video production company, based in Crecora

Tell us a little about Will Buckley video:

I create individual, tailored, video packages for corporate clients. My aim is to deliver specific video content for my clients whatever their needs be, for example, social media videos, in-house training videos, corporate communications or documentary style productions. I am good communicator and enjoy the challenge of working closely with clients and translating their vision into a finished product. I will consult with a client and get a good overall idea of what they do and how their business works. We will discuss the various options and how best we can capture their work in a creative way that will attract people to their video on the appropriate platform.

Where were you born and raised?​

I am Limerick born and reared and I have spent most of my life in Crecora where I now live with my wife Lucy and our four children, Hallie, 12, Henry, 6, Beatrice, 4, and Jasper who is two.

What is your educational background?​

I did European Studies at the University of Limerick a few years ago and subsequently completed a postgraduate in PR in the Fitzwilliam Institute in Dublin. My background is in broadcast production shooting and editing programmes for a number of well-known broadcasters such as RTE, Sky Sports, UTV and TG4. I have worked many programme types from sports programmes to documentaries. I feel I bring that expertise to the table when I produce a job for a client. Good content is required for a strong video, but high production values are also vital and I bring that experience from my time in broadcast production.

Why did you decide to go into business alone?

​Video began as a hobby and ultimately became my work essentially.

What are your goals for the next 12 months?

My big aim in the next 12 months is to build up my business even further. With this in mind I have joined Limerick Chamber and look forward to the networking opportunities that the chamber will provide. Limerick is a great place to live and work and these days there is a continuous stream of good news announcements regarding job creation and other positive developments.

What has been your highlight of 2018?

One of my proudest achievements workwise recently was to be asked by Sporting Limerick to film the interviews for and edit Dreams: An Unforgettable Journey – the triple disc celebration DVD for our All Ireland winning hurlers. I really enjoyed working with the hurlers and their management team. They are an absolute credit to Limerick and I am hoping that I might be asked to do the sequel, Dreams II, next August!

In business and life, who do you look up to?

I very much admire the people of Limerick who run the small and family businesses which are the life blood of the economy in our city and county. They are the characters who make Limerick such a great place. From the farmers to the shop owners and many more besides. They kept the local economy going during the worst of the recession and it is vital that we support them as much as possible.

Away from work, what are your pastimes and hobbies?

As regards hobbies, before having my own family I would have been very involved in working with young horses for my parents and it is something that I would love to get back to doing.