Aldi reopens Limerick store following major revamp

DISCOUNT retailer Aldi has reopened its store in Castletroy following a major refurbishment.

The ‘Project Fresh’ store has reopened its doors to customers following an extensive renovation project which began earlier in the summer.

The store, which was closed for a week to facilitate the completion of the works, has received a full makeover.

Featuring the company’s ‘Project Fresh’ layout, the Dublin Road store, which first opened in 2007, now offers almost 20% more fridge space, a wide selection of fresh food at the front of the store, hi-spec fixtures and fittings and new signage that provides a more efficient and hassle-free shopping experience.

There are 138 free car parking spaces for customers.

Attention Limerick Aldi Customers.



Our refurbished Dublin Road Castletroy store will re-open at 9:00am tomorrow. Thanks to all our customers for bearing with us during the renovation works. pic.twitter.com/BPWSlTdyvJ — Aldi Ireland (@Aldi_Ireland) August 15, 2018

The Castletroy store participates in Aldi’s national partnership with FoodCloud, donating surplus food to local charities and has donated over 24,000 meals to charity to date.

Speaking at the reopening, Store manager Katriona Cross said: “The whole Aldi team is looking forward to welcoming customers from the locality, both existing and new. We are confident our customers will find the new store provides a more enjoyable and spacious shopping experience.”

The refurbishment of the Dublin Road store is part of a €160m nationwide investment by Aldi.