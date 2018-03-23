Green light for new pub in Limerick city centre

The way has been cleared for a new pub to open in the heart of Limerick city centre.

Terranea Limited has been granted an Excise Licence for the former Bourkes’ Bar which is located at 72 Catherine Street.

Bourkes, which was also previously known as O’Riada’s Pub, closed in 2014 and the licence attached to the premises lapsed the following year.

At Limerick Circuit Court this Friday, solicitor Alec Gabbett applied to revive the lapsed licence under the provisions of he Intoxicating Liquor Act 1960.

Judge Tom O’Donnell heard evidence from Michael Flannery – a director of the company – and maps and drawings of the premises were submitted to the court.

There was no objection from the State subjected to the applicant’s undertaking to comply with conditions set out by the Chief Fire Officer.

While no indication was given in court, it’s understood the new pub, which will trade as Mary Jo Hogans, could open as early as this weekend.