BREAKING: Cervical Check campaigner Vicky Phelan dies

Vicky Phelan died in the early hours of this Monday morning
CERVICAL Check cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan has died following her lengthy battle with the disease.
The mother-of-two, who was awarded the Freedom of Limerick earlier this year, passed away at Milford Care Centre in the early hours of this Monday morning.
Originally, from County Waterford she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014 and made national headlines in 2018 when she settled a High Court action against a US-based lab.
Vicky's subsequent campaigning on women's heal issues led to the establishment of the Scally investigation in Cervical Check. It also led to the establishment of the 221+ support group and a State apology.
A documentary focusing on the life of the 48-year-old, entitled Vicky, was screened in cinemas recently.
More to follow.......
