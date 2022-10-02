Outages leave thousands of Limerick homeowners without electricity

Thousands of homeowners in Limerick and Clare have been impacted by several faults | FILE PHOTO
THOUSANDS of homeowners in Limerick and Clare are without an electricity supply this Sunday night following a number of outages.
According to ESB Networks and the Powercheck app, almost 11,000 customers have been impacted by three separate faults.
The largest fault - at Ardnacrusha - is impacting a total of 9,542 customers in County Clare and on the northside of Limerick city.
Separate faults have also been reported at Moylish and Caherdavin in Limerick city - impacting around 700 customers.
According to Powercheck, the faults were first reported at around 7.45pm.
Repair crews have been deployed and it's hoped supply will be restored to all customers in the coming hours.
