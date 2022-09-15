BREAKING: Helicopter 'experiences difficulty' while landing at Shannon Airport

A HELICOPTER "experienced difficulty" landing at Shannon Airport this Thursday morning, Limerick Live has learned.
A spokesperson for the Shannon Airport Group confirmed that an incident involving a helicopter that occurred at Shannon Airport early this Thursday morning was resolved swiftly.
"At 06.19am this morning a helicopter experienced difficulty while landing at Shannon Airport. No one was injured," said the spokesperson.
The attendance of emergency services was not required as gardai and the fire service say they are not aware of the incident.
"The aircraft remains in situ at the airport pending the arrival of the Air Accident Investigation Unit. Our airport operations were unaffected by the incident and are fully operational," concluded the spokesperson for the Shannon Airport Group
The AAIU will carry out an investigations into the circumstances of the incident.
