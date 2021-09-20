No penalty points or fines for motorists caught speeding in Limerick

A NUMBER of motorists who were caught speeding at locations across the city have avoided a fine and penalty points.

Almost 50 prosecutions for speeding offences were before Kilmallock Court with most relating to detections last December and January.

At the outset, Judge Patricia Harney was told a small number of cases were being withdrawn by the State as the relevant GoSafe operator was not present in court.

The cases which proceeded, related to detections at locations including the Dock Road, the N18 dual carriageway at Ballinacurra Weston, Crossagalla and Clare Street.

One driver, who was caught travelling at 61km/h in a 50km/h zone, had his case dismissed after he testified he never received a fine in the post.

Another man told the court it was his wife who was driving. Judge Harney was told the vehicle was detected travelling at 113km/h in a 100km/h zone at 6.02pm on December 28, 2020.

A woman, who was before the court in relation to an offence at O’Connell Avenue on the same date told the court she was “not disputing” that she was driving at 65km/h in a 50km/h zone but that she did not receive any fine.

“I never got the fine,” she said explaining that she has moved address since the offence and that her former housemates had only passed on the court summons.

Accepting her evidence, Judge Harney dismissed the case.

While a number of cases were struck out or dismissed during last week’s court sitting, the majority of those before the court were convicted and fined.