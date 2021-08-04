Search our Archive

04/08/2021

BREAKING: Emergency services deployed to large industrial fire in Limerick

BREAKING: Emergency services deployed to large industrial fire in Limerick

Multiple units of the fire service from Limerick and Clare are in attendance

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

Emergency services including multiple units of Limerick Fire and Rescue Service are attending a large industrial fire which broke out overnight.

The alarm was raised at around 3am after the blaze started at a shed at the United Metals premises on Ballysimon Road.

Fire appliance from Mulgrave Street in Limerick city, Cappamore, Rathkeale and Shannon are all in attendance along with gardai.

While there are no significant road closures, motorists are being asked to exercise caution when travelling in the area.

Homes and businesses in that part of the city are also being advised to keep windows and doors closed and people should stay indoors if possible. 

There are no reports of any injuries and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

More to follow...

