BREAKING: Further reduction in Limerick's Covid figures confirmed

THERE has been a further reduction in the number of new cases of Covid-19 reported in Limerick.
According to provisional data, collated by the Department of Public Health Mid West, there were 15 new cases of the disease on Monday - the lowest daily figure in over a week a week.
There were 27 new cases on Sunday, 30 on Saturday, 25 last Friday, 36 last Thursday, 17 last Wednesday and 16 a week ago today.
Based on the provisional data, the 14-day incidence rate of the disease in Limerick is now 171 (per 100,000) - significantly lower than it was a fortnight ago.
Separately, the Department of Public Health Mid West says there were five cases of Covid-19 in Clare yesterday and less than five in North Tipperary.
Mayor Michael Collins presented scrolls to representatives of frontline workers in Limerick and accross the Mid west | PICTURES: Keith Wiseman
