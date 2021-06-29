BREAKING: Further reduction in Limerick's Covid figures confirmed

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THERE has been a further reduction in the number of new cases of Covid-19 reported in Limerick.

According to provisional data, collated by the Department of Public Health Mid West, there were 15 new cases of the disease on Monday - the lowest daily figure in over a week a week.

There were 27 new cases on Sunday, 30 on Saturday, 25 last Friday, 36 last Thursday, 17 last Wednesday and 16 a week ago today.

Based on the provisional data, the 14-day incidence rate of the disease in Limerick is now 171 (per 100,000) - significantly lower than it was a fortnight ago.

Separately, the Department of Public Health Mid West says there were five cases of Covid-19 in Clare yesterday and less than five in North Tipperary.

