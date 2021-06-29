Mayor of Limerick pays tribute to frontline workers for their efforts fighting Covid

THE outgoing Mayor of the City and County of Limerick has honoured local healthcare workers who have been on the front line of the battle against Covid-19.

In a low key but hugely significant ceremony, governed by public health guidelines, Cllr Michael Collins presented scrolls to representatives of the UL Hospitals Group, National Ambulance Service Mid-West, Department of Public Health Mid-West and HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare.

The scrolls are in recognition and appreciation of the outstanding dedication, care and support provided by the staff to the many people who availed of its services especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Commenting following the short ceremony, Mayor Collins said: “The people of Limerick are indebted to the frontline healthcare workers for their hard work and sacrifices since the outbreak of Covid-19. These scrolls are a token of our appreciation,” he said adding he was anxious to host a reception before the conclusion of his term of office.

"Over the past 18 months or so, we have seen the way our healthcare staff have dedicated themselves to caring for and saving countless lives in our hospitals and community settings. They deserve this and every other accolade they receive, in honour of the way they have managed the Covid-19 pandemic, the way that they have set aside their own personal situations to help and support the people of Limerick and beyond," he said.

Noreen Spillane, Chief Operations Officer at UL Hospitals Group said they are delighted to be honoured by the Mayor: “We have received tremendous support from the people of Limerick throughout the pandemic. Their understanding of and adherence to the public health guidelines has allowed us to continue to deliver essential services to Covid and non-Covid patients. This recognition of our staff from the Mayor of Limerick gives all healthcare workers a lift. We are now looking to the future as we keep in our thoughts those who have lost their lives and continue to experience health problems as a result of this terrible disease.”

Dr Mai Mannix, Director of Public Health Mid-West commented: “We are absolutely honoured to receive this special recognition from the Mayor after what has been one of the most challenging 18 months for the health service and the public, in the history of the State. I have seen the resilience of my hard-working team in the Department of Public Health, Mid-West and the fortitude of the public throughout these trying times, and it gives me great hope and confidence for the future. With the public’s continued support and dedication to fighting this virus, we will continue to save so many lives.”

Maria Bridgeman, Chief Officer, HSE Mid West Community Healthcare said she was honoured to accept the scroll from Mayor Collins. "Staff at Mid-West Community Healthcare and across the HSE have made huge sacrifices going beyond the call of duty over the past 18 months. I have been inspired by the care and compassion I have witnessed from staff amid the devastating impact of the pandemic and I join the Mayor in recognising their efforts and the critical roles they played in our Covid response. I would like to take this opportunity to wish Mayor Collins the very best after his time as the first citizen and thank the people of Limerick for their continued efforts in suppressing the virus.”

Ian Brennan, Assistant Chief Ambulance Officer with the National Ambulance Service in the Mid-West Region said: “Our staff have worked tirelessly through this covid pandemic, adapting to new ways of working and taking on different roles when necessary. They have battled Covid at every front from swabbing thousands of people, assessing and treating them in emergency situations, transferring them to different facilities and vaccinating hundreds of house bound patients. We are now looking towards a better future, but won’t forget the people that have succumbed or who are still struggling with this disease.”