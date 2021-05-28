Opening hours of Covid-19 testing centre in Limerick extended as daily figures are released

THE second Covid-19 testing centre which opened in Limerick earlier this week is to remain open for several more days, it has been confirmed.

The walk-in centre at St Joseph's Health Campus, Mulgrave Street was due to close on Sunday but will now remain open until Wednesday, June 2.

Please be advised that the new closing time for the walk in self referral testing centre at St Joseph's Health Campus, Mulgrave Street, is 6:15PM

The centre will now be open up until and including Wednesday June 2nd. pic.twitter.com/9BjxPqRxsZ — HSE Mid West Community Healthcare (@CommHealthMW) May 28, 2021

Meanwhile, provisional figures collated by the Department of Public Health Mid West, show that 60 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick yesterday. 61 new cases were reported on Wednesday while 59 new cases were reported on Tuesday.

According to Public Health Mid West, more than 480 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick since May 16.

Nationally, The Department of Health says it has been notified of an additional 467 cases. There are 99 Covid patients in hospitals across the country with 38 in ICU.