WATCH: Mayor urges Limerick people to 'refocus' their efforts to reduce spread of Covid-19

THE Mayor of the city and county of Limerick is appealing to people to be vigilant this weekend and to abide by public health guidelines to help reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Cllr Michael Collins made his comments given the recent surge in cases across the city and county following a number of outbreaks in different environments including schools and workplaces.

Provisional figures, collated by Public Health Mid West, show there have been more than 400 cases of the disease in Limerick since May 16.

He says people 'owe it' to those in the hospitality sector to do their best ahead of the reopening of the sector over the next ten days.

"I'm appealing to everybody to refocus their efforts overt he coming days. Keep your distance, wear your mask and try and get the numbers back down." he said.

"We really have to get back and support the hospitality sector who are about to open in the next two weeks. We owe it to them, we owe it to ourselves so please stay safe and we will have a good summer," he told the Limerick Leader.

Meanwhile, An Taoiseach Michéal Martin is expected to confirm the latest easing of restrictions later this Friday.