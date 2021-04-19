Investigation launched following discovery of body in Limerick

Gardai have launched an investigation into the death of a man in Limerick city this Monday morning.

The alarm was raised at around 8am when the man's body was discovered at a house in the Castletroy area.

It's understood he was aged in his 60s.

Gardai from Henry Street attended the scene and a post mortem is to be carried out at University Hospital Limerick later this week.

At this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious.

"Gardaí are investigating a sudden death incident following the discovery of a body on April 19, 2021 at a house in Castletroy, Limerick," said a garda spokesperson.

A file will be prepared and forwarded to the local coroner.