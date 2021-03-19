BREAKING: Continued progress for Limerick as daily Covid figures are released

THE 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick has fallen further following the reporting of 11 new confirmed cases.

According to the National Public Health Emergency Team, the rate in Limerick is now 128.3 (per 100,000 population) while the the moving five-day average is 12 cases.

Nationally, The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 10 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Nine of the deaths occurred in March and one date of death remains under investigation.

As of midnight on Thursday, the HPSC has been notified of an additional 507 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Of the latest cases, 216 are in Dublin, 40 are in Kildare, 29 are in Galway, 24 are in Offaly, 18 are in Tipperary, and the remaining 180 cases are spread across 20 other counties, including Limerick. Leitrim is the only county where no new cases have been reported.

As of 8am this Friday, 336 Covid-19 patients were being treated in hospital with 87 are in ICU.