BREAKING: Further increase in Covid cases in Limerick as 500,000 vaccine doses are administered

A FURTHER 26 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick this Saturday.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 14 additional deaths related to Covid-19 and 539 additional cases.

Nine of the latest deaths occurred in March, one occurred in February and four occurred in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 80 years and the age range was 59-94 years.

There has been a total of 4,419 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 295 are men and 240 are women. 245 are in Dublin, 42 are in Meath, 29 are in Kildare, 26 are in Limerick, 24 are in Cork and the remaining 173 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

The 14-day incidence rate in Limerick is now 227.8 (per 100,000 population) while the moving five-day rolling average is 16 cases.

Earlier today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed the number of vaccine doses administered in Ireland has reach the 500,000 milestone.