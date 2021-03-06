BREAKING: Pensioner arrested in Limerick in relation to 'historic' indecent assault allegations

A PENSIONER has been arrested by gardai investigating what has been described as an "historic indecent assault".

Gardaí attached to the divisional Protective Services Unit arrested the man, whose aged in his late 70s, this Saturday morning.

"The arrest arises as a result of allegations of indecent assault in the 1970s and 1980s," confirmed a garda spokesperson in a brief statement.

The man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Henry Street garda station in Limerick.

No further details have been released and investigations are ongoing.