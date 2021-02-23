BREAKING: Another spike in Covid-19 cases in Limerick as government prepares to extend restrictions

THERE has been another sharp increase in confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick, with the county showing the fourth highest rise across Ireland tonight.

With An Taoiseach Micheál Martin expected to extend the toughest Level 5 restrictions until at least April 5, the new figures tonight also show that Limerick has recorded some 512 cases over the last 14 days.

But its two-week incidence rate has dropped marginally - from 266.3 in every 100,000 people last night to 262.7 this evening.

The county's five-day moving average has also fallen, from 45 last night to 41 tonight, data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) reveals.

Nationally, 45 more people are confirmed to have died from the condition, with four of these fatalities occurring in January, the remainder this month.

The average age of those who died was 84 years and the age range between 55 and 104 years. It brings the death toll in this country from Covid-19 to 4,181.

An additional 575 cases have also been confirmed in the country, bringing it to a total of 216,300 confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic almost a year ago.

Of today's new cases, 272 are men, with 298 women. Some 68% of these people are under the age of 45, with the average age 32.

The majority of new cases - 218 - were in Dubllin, followed by 38 in Galway, 35 in Louth, 27 in Limerick, and 26 in Westmeath.

The remaining 231 cases are spead across 20 other counties, including Cork, which has 23 new cases, Clare with 12 new. Tipperary with an additional 10, while in Kerry, less than five new incidences have been reported overnight.

As of 8am today, some 693 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 150 are in intensive care.

There has been 37 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 20, 350,322 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

Some 219,899 people have received their first dose, with 130,423 having taken their second dose.