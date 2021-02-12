BREAKING: Limerick records highest daily Covid figure of the week

THE moving five-day average of Covid-19 cases in Limerick has dropped slightly to 32, the Department of Health has confirmed.

In an update, this Friday evening, the National Public Health Emergency Team says 48 additional confirmed cases have been reported in Limerick - bringing the 14-day incidence rate to 274.

Today's figure is the highest since Sunday when 48 cases were also reported. 32 new cases were reported on Monday, 45 on Tuesday, 38 on Wednesday and 28 on Thursday.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 921 new cases of Covid-19 and 23 additional deaths, 21 of which occurred in February.

Of the latest cases 66% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 34. 414 of the cases are in Dublin, 87 are in Cork, 51 are in Kildare, 48 are in Limerick, 47 are in Meath and the remaining 274 cases are spread across all other counties.

NPHET has also confirmed that as of February 9, 248,284 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

We are urging everyone in Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary to avoid household visits and social gatherings of any kind this weekend. COVID-19 is still being detected through household visits across the Mid-West region. pic.twitter.com/o2BYCZ1SdH February 12, 2021

Commenting on the latest figures, Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said: “We have made progress in Ireland over recent weeks, but the rate of transmission of the disease is still extremely high and the risks Covid-19 poses to our vulnerable loved ones have not changed.”

Dr Glynn is also reiterating his appeal to people to abide by the public health guidelines: "Everyone is working hard to drive down Covid-19 infection in the community, and we must all continue to limit the number of daily contacts we have. The only way to limit the spread of Covid-19 is to limit our social contacts and follow the public health advice, wash our hands, maintain a social distance, wear a face covering where appropriate, work from home and stay at home.”