Former Limerick garda appointed as Deputy Commisioner

A SENIOR garda officer who has spent a significant portion of her career working in the Limerick garda division has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner.

Up until her appointment as acting deputy commissioner last year, Anne Marie McMahon was the assistant commissioner with responsibility for the Southern region.

She is originally from County Clare and is a graduate of the University of Limerick.

During her 35 year career with An Garda Siochana, Ms McMahon has served at various ranks at Henry Street, Roxboro Road, Newcastle West and Bruff garda stations.

While she was stationed in the city between 2002 and 2010, Ms McMahon oversaw a number of high profile investigations which were linked to the then gangland feud.

In her earlier career Anne Marie McMahon served in Coolock, Dublin, Henry Street, Limerick and with the United Nations in Cambodia.

She is one of two Deputy Commissioners in An Garda Síochána whose appointments have been approved by the Government following their nomination by the Policing Authority.

Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee TD has welcomed the appointments of Ms McMahon Dr Shawna Coxon of the Toronto Police Service to the posts.

“I offer my wholehearted congratulations to acting Deputy Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon and Dr Shawna Coxon on their appointment to the posts of Deputy Garda Commissioner. Both of these officers have solid records of achievement and delivery and bring deep skill, experience and huge personal commitment to policing to these important senior positions. These roles are crucial to the effective day to day management and strategic direction of An Garda Síochána as well as supporting the Garda Commissioner in leading the implementation of the extensive reform programme ongoing at present, ” she said.

Policing Authority Chairperson Bob Collins commented.

"I warmly welcome the decision of the Government to appoint the two candidates that the Policing Authority had nominated as Deputy Commissioners of the Garda Síochána. In congratulating Anne Marie McMahon and Shawna Coxon, the Authority recognises the significance of the moment. These are crucial positions in the life of the Garda Síochána and the appointments come at a time of change, of achievement and of challenge," he said.

"They have come through a demanding and thorough selection process that brings together the Government, the Authority and the Public Appointments Service and they thoroughly merit their selection. In addition to the qualities and diverse experience that they will bring to their new roles, they will have an opportunity to make a major contribution to the character and quality of the policing service that the Garda Síochána brings to the people of Ireland,” he added.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris added: "Anne Marie brings huge policing experience, competence in difficult senior command roles, and drive and determination in delivering change through the Policing Service for our Future reform agenda. Through the exercise of positive leadership and example she has earned the trust and respect of members and staff within An Garda Síochána. Deputy Commissioner Coxon brings with her extensive policing experience from her service in Toronto, Canada. In particular, she has experience of change management, community policing in a diverse city and serious crime investigations including utilising intelligence to its full potential.

I look forward to working with the Deputy Commissioners in the months and years ahead as the Policing Service for our Future reforms are delivered and we continue to deliver a policing service that keeps people safe through a strong bond between An Garda Siochana and the community.”

Ms McMahon has been appointed with effect from Wednesday while Dr Coxon will take up duty on April 19.

Minister McEntee also paid tribute to Deputy Commissioner John Twomey, who will shortly be retiring from his role.

“I want to pay tribute and express my warmest thanks on behalf of the Government to outgoing Deputy Commissioner John Twomey. John has given outstanding service to the people of Ireland throughout his distinguished 38 year career in An Garda Síochána, particularly over the last five years as Deputy Commissioner for Policing and Security. He has been an exemplary public servant and I send my very best wishes to John and his family in the next phase,” she said.

Commissioner Harris said: "On behalf of all at An Garda Síochána I want to thank Deputy Commissioner John Twomey for his dedicated service of 38 years and in particular, his sterling work of the last 12 months of the Covid-19 crisis when he has provided such clear leadership. I wish John and his family every good fortune in their next adventure.”