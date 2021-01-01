BREAKING: Winning €1m lottery ticket sold in Limerick

THE National Lottery has confirmed the winning ticket in last New Year's Eve Millionaire Raffle was sold in Limerick.

The holder of the ticket, number 6605, has become become Ireland’s newest millionaire after scooping the whopping €1million top prize/

According to the National Lottery The winning ticket was bought online ahead of last night's draw.

"We are calling on all our players who purchased a Millionaire Raffle ticket for last night’s New Year’s Eve draw, either in-store or online to check their tickets carefully to see if they are Ireland’s newest millionaire or indeed to see if they have won one of the other 6,008 cash prizes," said a spokesperson.

Congratulations to the first Lottery Millionaire of 2021.



The €1 Million top prize winning Millionaire Raffle ticket is: 006605#ItCouldBeYou pic.twitter.com/EU81qSZQwy — The Irish National Lottery (@NationalLottery) January 1, 2021

"If you are one of the big winners of the New Year’s Eve draw, sign the back of the winning ticket and get in touch with the National Lottery claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for the prize to be paid," he added.

Apart from the Limerick winner, three further lucky Millionaire Raffle ticketholders in Cavan, Kilkenny and Louth are also celebrating the first day of 2021 having landed three other top tier prizes of €100,000 in the raffle.

It's the second year in a row that the top prize in the New Year's Eve Millionaire's Raffle was sold in Limerick.