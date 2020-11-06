BREAKING: Incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick drops as latest figures are released.

The incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick has fallen slightly to 226.3, the Department of Health has confirmed.

A further 29 confirmed cases of the disease have been reported in Limerick this Friday bringing the total reported since February to 2,180.

Nationally, The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of eight additional deaths related to Covid-19 along with 499 additional confirmed cases.

Of the cases notified today 68% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 32.

175 cases are in Dublin, 72 are in Cork, 29 are in Limerick, 26 are in Mayo, 21 are in Meath and the remaining 176 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 2pm today 292 Covid-19 patients were being treated in hospital with 37 are in ICU.