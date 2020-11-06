REVEALED: Incidence rate of Covid-19 declines in most areas of Limerick

New data shows the incidence rate of Covid-19 has reduced significantly in five of Limerick's six local electoral areas.

While the only increase has been reported in the Newcastle West Municipal District, the Limerick City East electoral area continues to have the highest incidence rate of the disease in Limerick.

According to the Covid-19 Data Hub, 105 new cases of the disease were confirmed in Limerick City East (Castletroy / Garryowen / Ballysimon) between October 20 and November 2 giving a 14-day incidence rate of 297.1 (per 100,000 population).

During the same period, 77 additional cases were reported in the Newcastle West Municipal District giving an incidence rate of 280.9 (up from 218.9 a week earlier).

The only other electoral area in Limerick which was above the national average over the fortnight was Limerick City West (Raheen/Dooradoy/Patrickswell) where 82 cases were reported (235 incidence rate).

The latest figures show the incidence rate in Limerick City North is 167.1 (58 cases); 100.5 in Cappamore/Kilmallock (35 cases) and 180.4 in the Adare/Rathkeale Municipal District (50 cases).

Separately, 44 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick last evening.