BREAKING: Limerick at level 2 in Government's 'Living with Covid' plan

The Government has confirmed that Limerick is at level 2 on the new scale which has been devised as part of its Living with Covid plan.

The six-month plan, which has just been launched, will see the current restrictions remain in place for three weeks when they will be reviewed.

In counties where level 2 applies, no more than six people from three households are allowed to visit private homes or gardens.

Outside of home and gardens, members of up to three different households can continue to meet socially in groups of up to six people indoors or 15 outdoors.

Up to 50 people will be allowed to attend weddings and funerals and a limited number of spectators will be allowed to attend sporting events - subject to the size of the venue.

Organised indoor gatherings such as business, training events, conferences, events in theatres and cinemas or other arts events will be allowed with up to 50 patrons permitted and in pods or groups of up to six if appropriate.

Under level 2, up to 100 patrons will be permitted to attend larger venues where the two-metre seated social distancing and one-way controls for entry and exit can be implemented.

Up to 100 patrons will be permitted to attend most organised outdoor events with greater numbers being allowed in limited specific circumstances.

Wet pubs outside of Dublin will open as planned next Monday "with robust protective measures in place" such as physical distancing, table service only, cleaning regimes and noise controls.

"Maximum numbers linked to capacity of establishment, taking account of public health advice including appropriate social distancing, but with individual groups limited to six people from no more than three households or the prevailing advice on the mixing of households," states the guidance in level 2.

There are no restrictions on domestic travel while the advice from Government is that workers should continue to work from home where possible.

At a media briefing to launch the plan, Taoiseach Micheal said the Government is not yet able to make Covid-19 a part of our past.

He said there are three key elements to the plan and that protecting public health is the absolute priority.

