Nearly 60 patients on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick

NEARLY 60 patients were being treated on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick this Monday morning.

According to daily figures published by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there were 58 on trolleys; 48 in the emergency department and 10 in the wards.

That is 32.6% of Ireland’s 178 patients on trolleys.

The Limerick emergency department alone has more patients on trolleys than the total number of patients on trolleys in any other hospital around the country.

The second highest level of overcrowding is at Cork University Hospital with 29 patients on trolleys—exactly half of Limerick.

UHL serves a population of 400,000 in Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary, and has been under intense pressure for around 10 years since the reconfiguration of the former accident and emergency departments in the Mid-West.

Plans are in place to open a 60-bed block at UHL by the end of the year. That is excluding two 24-bed units in UHL and Croom.