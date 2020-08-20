WATCH: More than 10,000 without power in Limerick as Storm Ellen batters the country

More than 10,000 homes and businesses across Limerick are without power as Storm Ellen continues to batter the country.

A status orange weather warning for Limerick and several other counties took effect at 9pm on Wednesday and remains in place until 6am with further strong winds and heavy rain expected throughout the night.

According to Met Éireann, wind speeds of 67km/h with gusts of 113km/h were recorded at Shannon Airport shortly before 1am.

The worst of the bad weather hit Limerick shortly before midnight leaving thousands of people without electricity.

According to ESB networks there are significant faults in the Cappamore, Bruff, Moylish, Ahane and Kilmallock areas. There are also outages in Singland, Clarina, Patrickswell and Lough Gur.

Repair crews will be deployed as soon as it is safe to do so and initial estimates are that many customers will not have their supply restored until Thursday afternoon.

Limerick City and County Council has placed its emergency crews on standby and the full extent of the damage caused will become clearer once daylight comes.

There have been no reports of significant flooding in Limerick so far.

