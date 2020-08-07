BREAKING: Three new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Limerick as regional restrictions are introduced

THE number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick has risen to 616 after an additional three cases were reported this Friday.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says 98 new cases of the disease have been identified across the country bringing the total to 26,470.

Of the new cases 67 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.

According to the HPSC, 35 of the news cases are located in Kildare, 26 in Offaly, six in Wexford, five in Laois, and five in Dublin. A further 21 cases are spread across ten other counties including Limerick.

The HPSC has also been informed that four patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died bringing the total number of deaths to 1,772.

Separately, the Govenment has confirmed that local restrictions in Counties Laois, Offaly and Kildare will come into effect from midnight on foot of advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

There will be restrictions on movement within the three counties while non-essential businesses will be required to close for the next two weeks.

Social gatherings are to be restricted while all contact sport in Laois, Offaly and Kildare is to cease.

People living in Limerick should not visit any of the three counties except for essential reasons such as work or medical appointments.

